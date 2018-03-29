Baahubali director SS Rajamouli is reportedly considering on casting actresses Rakul Preet Singh and Rashmika Mandanna to play female lead alongside Jr NTR and Ram Charan in RRR movie.

SS Rajamouli recently released a video through which he announced that he would direct Jr NTR and Ram Charan in his next movie tentatively titled RRR. After this announcement, the filmgoers are eagerly waiting to know who will play the female leads alongside these two Telugu superstars.

Since the announcement, speculations are rife about casting popular actresses in this big-ticket project. It was earlier rumored that SS Rajamouli had approached Samantha Akkineni to play the female lead opposite Ram Charan. Ram Charan and Samantha recently shared the screen space for the first time in Rangasthalam. However, neither the actress nor the film unit has confirmed it.

The latest buzz in the media is that SS Rajamouli is planning to rope in Rakul Preet and Rashmika Mandanna to play the female leads opposite Jr NTR and Ram Charan in his yet-to-be-titled movie. Although, it is not clear whether the director has approached the actresses or not.

Post the release of Spyder, Rakul Preet Singh has not signed any new Telugu project. The actress is currently busy with four big-ticket projects, Ajay Devgn's next Hindi film, Suriya's NGK, Karthi's 17th film and Sivakarthikeyan's 13th movie. It is not clear on whether she will be able to allot any dates for the multi-starrer or not.

On the other hand, Rashmika Mandanna made her acting debut with 2016 Kannada movie Kirik Party, which became a huge success at the box office making her a prominent name. Having starred in two other Kannada films like Anjani Putra and Chamak, the Kodagu beauty forayed in Tollywood with Chalo.

Rashmika Mandanna currently has one big-ticket Kannada project titled Yajamana starring Darshan. If given a chance, the actress might happily accept this offer and it will be a big breakthrough project in her career.

However, SS Rajamouli's next movie is touted to a high-budget entertainer, which is bankrolled by DVV Danayya under his banner DVV Entertainments. It is rumored that the makers want to rope senior actor Dr. Rajasekhar to essay the antagonist's role in the movie.