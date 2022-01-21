The veil of suspense over the much-awaited release of S.S. Rajamouli's directorial 'RRR' was lifted on Friday, but the makers remained uncertain about the possibility of dates for the movie's release.

Taking to social media, the producers listed March 18 as the release date, provided theatres are allowed full occupancy by then. The alternative date is April 28, "if the pandemic situation does not improve" before that. What if the Covid situation continues with occupancy curbs?

The much-awaited Rajamouli's next magnum opus is facing teething troubles ever since it went on sets in November 2018. Produced with a huge budget of Rs.400 crore, RRR was initially scheduled for theatrical release on 30th July 2020 but it has been deferred several times due to production delays and followed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The movie starring Telugu stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR, with Ajay Devgan and Aliya Bhatt essaying crucial roles, was supposed to be released on January 7. In view of the third Covid wave, however, the plan was dropped just a couple of days before the scheduled release date.

Based on two legendaries in pre-Independence period, the fictitious story explores how they could have changed the course of freedom struggle if they had met and collaborated in their struggle.

"When I read about Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, it was exciting to know that their story is similar. They never met each other. What if they had met? What if they had got inspired by each other? That is what RRR is about. It is completely fictitious. The film is mounted on a very large scale. We had to do a lot of research for it. To know costumes, their dialect, their way of living and that is why it took so much time for us to get this together," said S. S. Rajamouli once narrating the strange story line.

The movie, made in five languages -- Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi -- has been one of the most awaited movies after Rajamouli's superhit 'Bahubali' movie saga.