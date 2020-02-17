It has been a long time since Rajamouli's RRR went on floors and audiences are eagerly awaiting the release of the first looks of Ram Charan Tej and Jr NTR, the lead actors of the film.

Last year, on the occasion of Jr NTR and Charan's birthdays, the first look was expected. However, the makers of RRR have kept them under wraps for the last few months.

Fans are curious to know what caused the delay and because the film will take time to release, they want some glimpses of it.

The sources close to the makers revealed that RRR helmer SS Rajamouli has fixed two dates- 27th March and 20th May to launch the first look posters of Ram Charan and Jr NTR respectively on their birthdays as a gift to the actors and fans as well. Let's wait for the official announcement regarding the first glimpse of lead pairs of RRR.

Meanwhile, a black and white pic of Ram Charan Tej, dressed in a British Army uniform, as Alluri Rama Raju has been going viral on social media. It is known that Jr NTR is playing Komaram Bheem.

Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Olivia Morris, Samuthirakhani and others are playing key roles in this film which is being produced under a budget of Rs 350 Cr by DVV Danayya under DVV Entertainments. Amit Trivedi is composing music for this film which has Senthil as DOP.

Single, and once in awhile updates on the film are just not enough to the fans. The film has so much of craze that they want to know more and more about it.

The recent update from the makers of the film is that the release has been postponed to January 8, 2021. Well, this was not an update, but a sheer disappointment to all the fans out there.