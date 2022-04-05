RRR has continued to roar at the worldwide box office. In 11 days, the movie has minted close to Rs 900 crore at collection centres across the globe.

Break Up of RRR Collection in Andhra/Telangana

The multilingual film has breached into Rs 150-crore mark at the in Nizam region alone (distributors share: Rs 99.17 crore). Whereas in Andhra it has grossed Rs 134.8 crore (distributors share: Rs 91.75 crore). In Ceded, it has raked in Rs 60.3 crore (distributors share: Rs 44.20 crore).

From Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, RRR has made a total collection of Rs 345.4 crore (Rs 235.12 crore).

RRR Collection in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala

Karnataka is the second biggest centre for RRR in South India. It has grossed Rs 72.9 crore (distributors share: Rs 38 crore). Whereas in Tamil Nadu, it has earned Rs 62.7 crore (distributors share: Rs 33.75 crore) while grossing Rs 19.9 crore (distributors share: Rs 8.80 crore) in Kerala.

The film has minted massive Rs 500.9 crore (distributors share: Rs 315. 67) from South India alone.

RRR has earned Rs 225.2 crore from the rest of India (distributors share: Rs 105.59). The movie has collected Rs 726.1 crore (distributors share: Rs 421.17 crore) in India.

RRR Collections at International Box Office

The film has made a collection of Rs 95.6 crore (distributors share: Rs 52.55) at the US box office. From the rest of the world, it has collected Rs 77 crore (distributors share: Rs 34.65 crore).

The worldwide collection of Junior NTR and Ram Charan-starrer in 11 days stands at Rs 898.7 crore with the distributor share of Rs 508.37 crore. It is on the verge of breaching into Rs 900-crore mark which that flick on Wednesday.