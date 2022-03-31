Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt has shot down the rumours which claimed that she was upset with the makers of RRR. She requested people not to make "assumptions" after speculations started doing rounds that she had unfollowed SS Rajamouli and deleted all the posts related to the director.

Alia's Reaction

"In today's randomness, I've heard that I apparently deleted my RRR posts because I'm upset with the team. I sincerely request everyone not to make assumptions based on something as random as an Instagram grid. I ALWAYS realign old video posts from my profile grid because I prefer it to look less cluttered," she said on Instagram.

The actress claimed that she was grateful to be part of the movie. Bhatt said, "I am eternally grateful that I got to be a part of the world of RR. I loved playing Sita, I loved being directed by Rajamouli Sir. I loved working with Tarak and Charan - I loved every single thing about my experience on this film.

"The only reason I'm bothering to clarify this is because Rajamouli and the team have put in years of effort and energy to bring this beautiful film to life and I refuse to let any misinformation around the film and experience slide (sic)," she added.

The rumours started doing rounds after Alia Bhatt apparently removed the RRR posts from her profile. Her statement has put the speculations to rest.

RRR Roars at Box Office

Meanwhile, RRR has continued to rule the box office. In just six days, it shattered the lifetime collection of the first part of SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 1. The latest movie, which has Ram Charan and Junior NTR in the leads, has minted over Rs 650 crore.