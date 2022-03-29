SS Rajamouli's recent sensation 'RRR' is being hyped as one of the biggest movies in India, in terms of collections as well as the buzz around. Minting money at the box office, RRR has maintained to pull up the houseful boards even on Monday.

Ram Charan's role in RRR: Confusions surround Alluri Sitarama Raju and Lord Ram

Ram Charan, who plays a ruthless cop under the British, is personified as the Telugu's unsung hero Alluri Sitarama Raju, towards the climax of Rajamouli's directorial.

While the Telugu people could latch on to the personification of Ram Chara's role as Alluri Sitarama Raju, most of the Hindi audience has confounded with the concept.

Ram Charan's appearance and attire matched Lord Ram's, which is the reason why most of the Hindi audience presumes his role as the Hindu God, while it depicts the lesser-known freedom fighter Alluri.

Rajamouli's vision of 'RRR' is to create a fictional world where Telugu's unsung heroes Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem unite for a bigger goal, despite their purposes for the fight being different.

"Ram Charan's transformation as Ram Bhagavan is just out of the box and I was really shocked and surprised", a fan from Indore wrote.

"Why are North people assuming Alluri's avatar as Rama? Did I see the movie wrong?", a comment reads, as they share the reviews by the North Indian 'RRR' fans.

On the other hand, RRR has stood as one of the biggest movies at the worldwide box office, leaving the traders surprised. Rajamouli did manage to grab the audience to the theaters, post-pandemic, as he had promised during the promotions.