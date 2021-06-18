Ever since Alia Bhatt came onboard SS Rajamouli's RRR, fans have gone into a tizzy. Rajamouli's magnum opus is said to be a game-changer for Alia Bhatt. The most awaited and anticipated film is based on a period war drama and has Jr NTR, Ram Charan, and Ajay Devgn in pivotal roles. The budget and reach of the film is said to be greater and far bigger than Rajamouli's earlier blockbuster – Baahubali.

And if reports are to be believed, the cast is being paid a bomb to be a part of the project. Alia Bhatt is also said to be taking home her biggest paycheck ever with this one. As per a TOI report, Bhatt is said to have received a massive six crores for the project. This is not only the highest amount any Tollywood actress has received in the industry but also the highest for Alia.

What made Rajamouli choose Alia Bhatt?

With films like Raazi, Gully Boy, Highway, Two States, Dear Zindagi and many more; Alia has created a niche for herself. The powerhouse of talent has proven her acting versatility through each of his roles. Bhatt is one of those few actresses who never hesitate in pushing the boundary and taking up unconventional roles. Rajamouli had revealed that he wanted an actress who could stand her ground in front of other stalwarts in the movie.

Row over Kareena Kapoor's hefty sum for playing Sita

Recently, Kareena Kapoor was under fire for allegedly asking a huge sum for playing the role of Sita. As per several reports, the actress had allegedly asked for Rs 12 crores to play the titular role. However, netizens were not very happy with the development. Social media came down heavily and unreasonably on the actress for asking for a hefty fee for playing a goddess. No official confirmation, however, came from the actor's team or official handle on the same.