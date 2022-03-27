SS Rajamouli's RRR has made an unprecedented business at the box office in the first two days. After getting a record-breaking opening, the movie has made more or less the same collection on day 2 at the worldwide box office.

RRR 2 Days Box Office Collection in Andhra/Telangana

On the second day, RRR has minted Rs 148.3 crore with a distributors' share of Rs 105.3 crore in the two Telugu-speaking states. In Andhra, it has grossed Rs 62.6 crore with a distributors' share of Rs 44.35 crore. In Nizam region, it collected Rs 56.5 crore with a distributors' share of 38.40 crore.

Whereas in Ceded, it raked in Rs 29.2 crore with a distributors' share of Rs 22.55 crore.

In Karnataka, RRR has made a collection of Rs 26.5 crore with a distributors' share of Rs 14.55 crore. The multilingual flick has earned Rs 20 crore in Tamil Nadu with a distributors' share of Rs 11 crore while raking in Rs 6 crore (distributors' share: Rs 2.7 crore) from Kerala.

RRR Collection in South India

RRR has collected a total of Rs 200.8 crore from South India alone.

From the rest of the country, SS Rajamouli's creation has earned Rs 56.5 crore with a distributors' share of 26.95 crore. The movie has minted Rs 257.3 crore from the domestic (India) box office in two days.

Talking about the collection of the Hindi version of RRR, trade tracker Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#RRR *HINDI* RRRoars on Day 2... Glowing word of mouth has come into play... Multiplexes witness BIG GAINS on Day 2... Single screens ROCKING... Expect BIGGERRR GROWTH on Day 3, should hit ₹ 70+ cr weekend... Fri 20.07 cr, Sat 23.75 cr. Total: ₹ 43.82 cr. #India biz. [sic]"

RRR Collection at Overseas Box Office

Junior NTR and Ram Charan-starrer has minted close to Rs 60 crore in the US box office alone in just two days. Overall, it has earned over Rs 110 crore from the international box office.

The total collection of the movie, which has Alia Bhatt in the female lead, in two days at the worldwide box office is around Rs 370 crore.