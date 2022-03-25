SS Rajamouli's movies have always raised the bar at the box office and it is no different with his latest movie RRR, which has Junior NTR and Ram Charan in the leads. The multilingual film was released on Friday and opened to fairly positive reviews while getting a solid opening.

Solid Opening at Box Office

Owing to good promotions, RRR had met with a stupendous response for the advance booking. In its home territory Andhra and Telangana, the film obviously had garnered massive response as it features two big Tollywood stars.

The star power of Ram Charan and Junior NTR followed by SS Rajamouli's success rate ensured to give a good opening in Andhra and Telangana. The early estimations from the trade trackers indicate that RRR might mint Rs 100 crore from the Telugu states alone.

The film is released big in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. The makers are predicting the movie to rake in over Rs 25 crore from these two states.

In the Hindi belt, the movie is expected to earn over Rs 15 crore. The early prediction coming from the trade experts say that RRR might easily gross over Rs 140-Rs 150 crore in India.

Among the overseas centres, RRR has got a gigantic response for the premiere shows where the movie has minted Rs 22 crore on Thursday in the US. Whereas in Australia, the movie has grossed close to Rs 10 crore.

RRR Day 1 Box Office Collection (Worldwide)

Overall, the trade trackers are predicting the movie to collect over Rs 200 crore at the worldwide box office on the first day.

Meanwhile, the movie, which has Alia Bhatt in the female lead and Ajay Devgn in an extended cameo, has met with positive reviews. The movie has enjoyed the brilliant performances of Junior NTR and Ram Charan, the action sequences, visuals and storyline.

However, many felt that the second half of SS Rajamouli's flick is just average.