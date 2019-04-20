Rajasthan Royals are on the cusp, they are now at a point of no return. It is a very bleak scenario facing Ajinkya Rahane and team and they are now facing Mumbai Indians - a side which has finally found its groove and has players who pop up in every match to get the side over the line. On paper, Mumbai Indians are the favourites, but cricket matches are seldom won on paper.

Both sides will have to sort out their playing combinations depending on the conditions on offer:

Predicted XI of both sides:

Rajasthan Royals Predicted XI: Rahul Tripathi, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (wk), Ajinkya Rahane (c), Steve Smith, Ashton Turner, Stuart Binny, Mahipal Lomror, Shreyas Gopal, Jofra Archer, Dhawal Kulkarni

Mumbai Indians Predicted XI: Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Ben Cutting, Rahul Chahar, Lasith Malinga, Jasprit Bumrah

Fantasy tips and suggestions:

Wicket-keeper: Quinton de Kock is consistent for Mumbai at top of the order and should be considered as the wicket-keeper in the squad. Also, he could be an attacking option for Mumbai in the powerplay overs and sets up the tone perfectly.

Batsmen: Rohit Sharma and Jos Buttler are the definite inclusions in the side, both batsmen are in form and both are extremely crucial for their respective sites. Also, apart from Rohit and Buttler, Steve Smith and Kieron Pollard should be included.

While Smith can be the anchor in the middle order, Pollard's big hitting can take apart an otherwise fragile bowling attack of Rajasthan Royals.

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya has been a revelation this season, his six hitting ability has taken off and has already won a couple of games single-handedly with the bat. Also, on his day, he has the ability to chip in with a couple of wickets too.

Spinners: On the Jaipur surface, as many as three spinners should be included. Shreyas Gopal and Rahul Chahar are definite entrants as both these leggies have been amongst the wickets and have shown the ability to control the flow of the game in the middle overs.

Also, young Mahipal Lomror could be included as he could be the differential in the fantasy side.

Seamers: Jasprit Bumrah saunters into the side, he has been superb for Mumbai Indians with his consistency and match-winning abilities. Also, Jofra Archer should be the next pick as he too has been in brilliant rhythm for Rajasthan Royals.