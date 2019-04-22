Rajasthan Royals made a change, they replaced Ajinkya Rahane with Steve Smith as the captain and there was an immediate splash. The Australian dropped anchor, shepherded the chase perfectly and Rajasthan Royals finally got over the line. A much-needed win and now they need to build on the momentum to keep their campaign firmly on track.

They will be facing Delhi Capitals, a side which have been consistent after a jittery start, are now placed at third on the points table with 12 points, having won four of their last five games this season.

Predicted XI of both sides:

Rajasthan Royals Predicted XI: Ajinkya Rahane, Sanju Samson (wk), Steven Smith (c), Ben Stokes, Riyan Parag, Ashton Turner, Stuart Binny, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jaydev Unadkat

Delhi Capitals Predicted XI: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Colin Ingram, Axar Patel, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Sandeep Lamichhane, Ishant Sharma

Fantasy tips and suggestions:

Wicket-keeper: Sanju Samson has been good for Rajasthan this season without playing a match-defining innings. However, now when the season enters the business end, Samson needs to play a innings of note and get his side off to a bright start.

Batsmen: Steve Smith has found form and when this happens, he generally piles on the runs. Against the Delhi Capitals bowling attack, Smith will have the pace to work with, which should suit him. Also, Shikhar Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer are the two men in form for Delhi Capitals and should be picked in the side.

Colin Ingram, who has made his way back into the side, should complete the quota of batsmen in this fantasy XI.

All-rounders: Chris Morris has been rather on and off for Delhi, but now the seasoned campaigner will have to step up and be counted, both with the bat and ball. Also, Stuart Binny, who has been a late addition to this side, needs to be backed and could be the differentiating factor in this fanstasy XI.

Spinners: Sandeep Lamichhane is loving every bit of the Indian Premier League and should be in the side as he keeps picking up wickets. Also, Shreyas Gopal, who has been a sort of a revelation this season, has to be included as he has been the difference in the middle order for Rajasthan Royals.

Seamers: Jofra Archer and Kagiso Rabada – Two bowlers on either side who can break the match open, up front with the new ball as well as with the older nut. They have been consistent all season and are trump cards for their teams.