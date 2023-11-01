In an official ceremony held at PHQ Srinagar, R.R. Swain, IPS, has taken the reins as the 17th Director General of Police (DGP) for Jammu and Kashmir. The event transpired this afternoon, with several high-ranking officials from the region in attendance.

Among the dignitaries present were A.K Choudhary, Special Director General of Crime for Jammu and Kashmir, along with Assistant Directors General of Police, S. J. M. Gillani, M.K Sinha, Vijay Kumar, Director of Fire & Emergency Services for Jammu and Kashmir, Alok Kumar, Commissioner Secretary of Industries & Commerce, Vikramjeet Singh, Inspector General of Police V. K Birdi, Inspector General of Police (CIV/Hqrs) B.S Tuti, and numerous other senior officers representing the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

Upon his arrival, R.R. Swain was accorded a warm welcome by senior officers, culminating in an impressive guard of honor ceremony on the lawns of PHQ. He conducted an inspection of the guard of honor, marking the commencement of his new role as the DGP of Jammu and Kashmir.

R.R Swain combat against terrorism

R.R. Swain, a distinguished officer from the 1991 batch of the Indian Police Service, has amassed a wealth of experience throughout his career, having served in various vital and strategic positions within the Jammu and Kashmir Police. His previous roles included SDPO Kothi Bagh, SP Ramban, SP Kargil, SP Poonch, SSP Kathua, SSP Jammu, SSP Srinagar, AIG (P/W) PHQ, and DIG Vigilance. In November 2006, Swain assumed prestigious roles during his deputation to the Government of India. In June 2020, he rejoined the Jammu and Kashmir Police as the head of the CID wing and has now officially assumed the position of DGP for the region.

In his role as the head of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Swain oversaw the resolution of many long-standing terrorism cases, including the investigation and apprehension of the remaining culprits involved in the assassination of Mirwaiz Moulvi Mohammad Farooq. On May 21, 1990, Hizb-ul-Mujahideen militants assassinated Farooq at his residence in the Nageen area of Srinagar. Through the resolution of this case, Swain and his team sent a resolute message that, regardless of where terrorists seek refuge, they will be apprehended and brought to justice.

During this concerted anti-terrorism campaign, Swain headed the State Investigating Agency (SIA), a pivotal entity instrumental in investigating and dismantling terrorist networks. The SIA played a critical role in the arrest of many terrorists and the disruption of their networks.