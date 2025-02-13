Popular actress Rozlyn Khan is making headlines for her recent statements questioning Hina Khan's breast cancer diagnosis, recovery, and claims of undergoing a 15-hour surgery. Ankita Lokhande has come out in support of Hina's cancer journey and criticised Rozlyn for her "cheap" remarks. In response, Rozlyn has now filed a defamation lawsuit against Ankita.

In an exclusive conversation with International Business Times, India, Rozlyn Khan questioned the authenticity of Hina Khan's stage 3 cancer diagnosis. She also shared her own cancer survival journey and openly challenged Hina to provide proof or issue a statement addressing the allegations against her.

IBT: Tell us about your cancer journey.

Rozlyn: I was diagnosed with oligometastatic breast cancer that had metastasized to my spine on November 7, 2020. I underwent neoadjuvant chemotherapy, which included six cycles, followed by a mastectomy with LD flap reconstruction. Within 24 days, I started radiation therapy and adjuvant chemotherapy. It was a tough journey—the treatment was more painful than the disease itself. My chemotherapy had to be stopped after 17 cycles due to chemotherapy-induced blood dysfunction. Although I am in remission, my port (central line) is still in my body. I continue to get PET-CT scans every three months to monitor for any recurrence. I am a Stage 4 cancer survivor living with blood dysfunction.

IBT: How many years did it take to cure?

Rozlyn: My major treatment lasted 1.5 years, but it was interrupted due to chemotherapy-induced blood dysfunction. I am still not fully healed. While the effects of chemotherapy have worn off, I still experience body pain and back pain, for which I am on oral medication for the next ten years. The treatment has given me a comfortable life, but the journey is ongoing.

IBT: What do you think of Hina Khan's cancer videos?

Rozlyn: Hina has been sharing cancer-related content for months, focusing on her emotional breakdowns but not providing any medical insights. This raises doubts about whether she is genuinely raising cancer awareness or simply using cancer for publicity. Her Google search rankings skyrocketed because of her cancer news, which makes it evident that she is using this for PR rather than awareness.

IBT: Why a case against Ankita Lokhande?

Rozlyn: Ankita Lokhande publicly called me a "cheap and low-thinking woman." I have filed a case against her, and she will have to justify her statements before a judge in court.

For the unversed, here's what Ankita said.

Ankita took to Instagram to share a reel of Rozlyn discussing Hina's diagnosis and penned a long message calling her out. Khan's legal action comes in response to Ankita's remarks, where she labeled Rozlyn's allegations as "cheap" and encouraged Hina to stay strong.

Ankita wrote on her Instagram story, "How could someone stoop so low? My goodness... That's so cheap! For your kind information, ma'am, this girl Hina is fighting cancer with such bravery. I am saying this because I know—Vikki met her a few days back at the hospital while she was undergoing chemotherapy. Rocky was there with her, and Vikki told me he was in tears seeing her like that!"

IBT: Poonam Pandey faked her cervical cancer death, and now Hina Khan has shared her breast cancer diagnosis. What are your thoughts on this?

Rozlyn: Hina Khan has made false claims about her cancer journey. She stated that social distancing does not affect cancer recovery. She underwent a 15-hour surgery. She performed stunts and jumped into the sea immediately after chemotherapy. These statements are scientifically incorrect and misleading. She is exaggerating her struggles to present herself as a "fighter" (Sherni) while spreading misinformation about cancer treatment. Cancer is not a PR tool, and no celebrity before her has used it for publicity. I will ensure that this controversy reaches its logical conclusion so that no one misuses cancer in the future.

IBT: Has Hina Khan's team reached out to you?

Rozlyn: They have been monitoring my social media stories but have not issued any official statement. They know the truth but are choosing to remain silent. They are playing with the emotions of millions of cancer survivors.

IBT: You must have spoken to doctors about this. What have they said?

Rozlyn: Doctors have been extremely supportive of my stance against medical misinformation. We all know that after major surgery, a patient requires, complete rest, and social distancing to prevent infections. No extreme physical activity or stunts. Hina must clarify her claims—which 15-hour surgery did she have? Medical professionals should verify her statements.

IBT: Has Hina Khan taken any legal action against you?



Rozlyn: If she takes me to court, my first question will be. Which surgery lasted 15 hours?

I will demand that her doctor be presented in court. Did she travel immediately after a major surgery? Did she jump into the sea right after chemotherapy? I am prepared to prove my claims in court. I am a cancer survivor, and yet, I am being bullied by fellow actresses. This itself raises suspicions (Daal mein kuch kala hai!). I am not doubting her diagnosis, but if she recovered this fast, her cancer would have been in its early stages.

Rozlyn vs Ankita

Rozlyn took a dig at Ankita Lokhande's spelling skills, writing, "Behan, at least spell 'chemo' correctly! (You could have written 'chemo' properly?)"

She continued, "A few days ago, I posted a video about how these TV actresses are using their fan pages to reshare my videos, harass me, and troll me. Now, Ankita has come forward in public, attacking my character."

Rozlyn further questioned the double standards, stating, "Hina's cancer is real, but my cancer was just 'time pass'? I was exposing one person, and another one jumped in for free... but let's ignore her! Simply ignore."

In another Instagram Story, she took another jab at Ankita, writing, "A woman who used her ex's death for Bigg Boss publicity is now preaching to me about cheapness? Not a big surprise... here she comes for some free publicity!"