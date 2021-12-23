In a major legal setback for Dubai's multi-billionaire ruler, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, who is the prime minister of UAE and influential horse-racing owner, the UK High Court on Tuesday awarded a settlement of $733 million to Princess Haya Bint Al-Hussain. Touted as the biggest divorce case in British legal history, the judgement by Justice Philip Moor grants a lump sum settlement of more than 554 million pounds to Dubai ruler's estranged wife.

The long-running custody battle between 47-year-old daughter of Jordon's former King Hussein and Sheikh Mohammed finally drew a close with Justice Moor's judgement. The massive award is to ensure lifetime security to Princess Haya and the couple's two children based on allegations that they face threats from Sheikh Mohammed.

Princess Haya fled from Dubai to Britain along with her children in 2019 as she feared for her life after her affair with one of her bodyguards and a month after she asked for divorce. The youngest of the six wives of Sheikh Mohammed sought custody of her two children through British courts after she claimed that her husband had allegedly ordered the forced return of two of his other daughters to the UAE and was terrified.

$733 million win for Princess Haya

The settlement amount decided by the UK High Court is to cover the cost of running Princess Haya's two multi-million pound properties, one of which is located next to London's Kensington Palace, and her main house in Egham, Surrey. The judge also ruled that the settlement provides substantial security budget, annual holidays, salaries of staff, accommodation of a nurse and a nanny, armoured vehicles for the family as well as the cost of maintenance various ponies and pets.

The multi-million pounds settlement provides secured payments of £5.6m-a-year to each of the two children, a 14-year-old daughter and a nine-year old son, along with a £290m guarantee.

Justice Moor also directed Sheikh Mohammed to make a one-off payment of 251.5 million pounds within 3 months to Haya for the maintenance of her British mansions, and to cover the cost of the money she said was owed for jewellery, horses and future security costs. Haya's jewellery, she claims valued at some 20 million pounds, and would fill out the courtroom if put on display.

During the testimony, Haya had said that a large one-off payment would allow for her and the children to break free from Sheikh's hold. "I really want to be free and I want them to be free," she told the court.

"There is a clear and ever-present risk to these children that is almost certain to persist until they obtain their independence," the judge said. As to Princess Haya, he added: "There will remain a clear and ever-present risk to [Princess Haya] for the remainder of her life, whether it be from [Sheikh Mohammed] or just from the normal terrorist and other threats."

Sheikh Mohammed has also been ordered to pay 1 million pounds for Haya's missing haute couture garments, which had gone missing and 5 million to cover nine weeks of vacations for her and her family every year.

Though the $733 million settlement is touted as the largest public award ever ordered by a British family court, Haya had originally sought 1.4 billion pounds, which is twice as much. Only Haya's legal fees had mounted to more than 70 million pounds over the years.

"Absurd"

Sheikh Mohammed's layer Nigel Dyer said Haya's claims are "absurd" and "ridiculous" and that they were at odds with her stated desire for her children to lead a normal life.

"The mother's financial claims, and the size of the relief that's being sought, are quite unprecedented," the sheikh's lawyer, Nigel Dyer, told the court during hearings which could not be reported until Tuesday, media reports said.