On October 21, the Dubai Eye observatory wheel called Ain Dubai, which has been in the making since 2015 finally opened up for visitors across the world.

And to mark the wheel's grand opening, Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum, the Crown Prince of Dubai, was filmed sitting atop one of the wheel's viewing pods in a promotional video, wrote media outlet Now This.

The 820 meters high observatory wheel, thus beats some of the world's famous Ferris wheels including Las Vegas's High Roller, Singapore Flyer, China's Star Of Nanchang, and the London Eye.

The short video made its way to social media via Instagram where Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum known as Faz3 shared his excitement of being on top of the giant wheel. The video was likely shot at the beginning of this week when he posted a behind-the-scenes picture captioned 'A harness and a blue sky'.

The marvelous construction can accommodate 1750 visitors at once, in its 48 air-conditioned passenger cabins or pods during its 38-minute long ride.

The video stunt instantly brought back memories of an Emirates ad film shot in August on top of Dubai's tallest building Burj Khalifa. In the video, UK stuntwoman Nicole Smith-Ludvik dressed as the model and airliner's crewperson expressed gratitude for being removed from UK's red list imposing travel curbs due to the pandemic.