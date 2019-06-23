Prince William and Kate Middleton are the ideal Royal couple. But it is known that the couple Cambridge had its ups and downs in the initial days of their relationship. One of the most significant events was their break up in 2007.

It is known that Prince William and Kate Middleton broke up in 2007 because Prince William did not want to be tied down, other reports suggested that he thought he could do better. But it seems that the Palace did not much care about the break up as it supposedly did not deny the rumours.

The Palace remaining silent on a Royal's personal matters is nothing new. But could the Palace's silence in 2007 be more telling? Reportedly a spokesman for the Prince said: 'We don't comment on Prince William's private life." Did the Palace endorse Prince William's decision? It might certainly have been so, as there were quite a few people in the Royal Family, the Queen included who ee supposedly apprehensive about Prince William's relationship with Kate Middleton. It was reported that the Queen insisted that Prince William not propose to Kate Middleton.

However, Prince William seemed to realize his folly and decided that he wanted to be with Kate Middleton after all. And the Palace did not stand in his way, as Prince William and Kate Middleton tied the knot and have been married for about a decade now. The Royal couple have three children together. Prince William and Kate Middleton might still need to work a little on their relationship as recently rumours re-surfaced about an alleged affair Prince William was having.