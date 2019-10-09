Kate Middleton and Prince William are in line for the British throne. But it looks like that right is being called into question.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge don't have a "God-given right" to the throne despite the line of succession, according to royal expert, Katie Nicholl.

Kate will become Queen when Prince William becomes King after the throne is given to Prince Charles but an expert has warned the Cambridges must "justify being there". Ms. Nicholl explained the royal pair will have to represent the people. She added the Queen doesn't take the position for granted at all.

Well, we have to say that is a reasonable expectation from an heir to the throne. And it does seem like Prince William and Kate Middleton do meet that requirement.

Speaking on Kate: The Making Of A Modern Queen, Ms. Nicholl said: "I think the royal family is in a very unique position in that you know the Queen is on the throne because it was her God-given right.....But I think that is now seen as quite an antiquated concept."

Kate Middleton and Prince William have been a model Royal couple attending to their Royal duties with grace and diligence. They have kept their head down and tried to steer clear from controversies. So, it does seem like their place in the hierarchy is not in jeopardy at all.

"They're going to need to justify being there....."The image that is being cultivated of William and Kate now is going to be very important several years down the line because all of this will reflect our opinion of them," Ms. Nicholls added.

"They're going to need to justify being there....."The image that is being cultivated of William and Kate now is going to be very important several years down the line because all of this will reflect our opinion of them," Ms. Nicholls added.