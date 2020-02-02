Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced their resignation from "senior" Royal roles recently. But it looks like the Royal Palace is bending over backwards to accommodate every whi of the Royal couple even when they are claiming to be on the way out.

Apparently, Queen Elizabeth II has "made up rules" along the way to deal with the crisis sparked by Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's desire to step back as senior royals, one royal expert sensationally claimed.

Buckingham Palace has been accused of acting without "real rhyme or reason" in the midst of the so-called Megxit scandal, according to a royal expert. Nigel Cawthorne, author of Call Me Diana, lashed out at the palace following the decision to have Meghan and Harry relinquishing the use of their HRH styles - a solution which sees the couple retaining their full titles but being prevented from using them.

Mr. Cawthorne told Express.co.uk: "There is no real rhyme or reason to what the palace is doing and rules are being made up as they go along for Meghan and Harry..... "Under Letters Patent proclaimed in 1917, Harry has the right to call himself a prince and Meghan is a 'princess of the United Kingdom' as his wife."

We have to say, that is quite a contention and way down on the flagpole when it comes to Meghan and Harry's Royal status. The couple Sussex has decided to move to Canada and despite their so-called resignation, they are remarkably silent on who will foot the bill for their stay in the foreign country. It looks like, despite their claim of financial independence, the Royal couple is more than happy to let the Royal Palace and the Queen continue to take care of them while they do as they please with all the perks but without the responsibilities of being a Royal.