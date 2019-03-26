Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's marriage seems to be in trouble because of their volatile state of emotion.

Anna Pasternak, a royal author, in an interview to The Telegraph, has claimed that she feels anxious about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's relationship due to their distinct traits.

The sixth-in-line to the throne is clearly more volatile and openly expressive that his elder brother, while Meghan has the double impediment of being not just emotional but an outsider. Worse, an American outsider who must quickly learn that the British way of coping can appear game-playing and manipulative; what is unsaid is often more significant than what is," she explained.

She further added how expressing one's emotion or even showing them is tolerated or understood by the Firm. Precisely, the reason why Prince William and Kate Middleton are having a much easier time in the royal family. "Those who heed the unspoken creed – duty over emotional – farewell. this week, unflappable Kate, who undertook her first public engagement with the Queen, fully cemented her position as failsafe support to the monarch," she said.

The author has also drawn similarities between Meghan Markle and Princess Diana. In her interview with Yahoo's "The Royal Box", Pasternak said that the Duchess of Sussex is headed for tricky situation due to the way she has been adapting to her life as a member of the royal family.

Pasternak further added that Markle should stop living her like an A-list Hollywood star because she is no longer one. As per her, the highlight will always be on the heir and in this case it Prince William and Kate Middleton.