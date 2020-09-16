The multi-million Netflix deal might have brought good news for Prince Harry and Meghan, but has given sleepless nights to the royal family. The Royals feel that with such massive eyes on these shows, it would take away from the 'real work' that they do. As per them, it would be a distraction and come in the way of their good work.

The monarch also feels that the two might cash in on their royal heritage and connection. Royal correspondent Katie Nicholls told Entertainment Tonight, "There are some members of the institution who are concerned that the couple are going to cash in on their royal connections. But sources close to the couple tell me that they are very adamant that anything and everything that they do is very much going to be in a respectful tone to the Queen, the monarchy, and very much on their missions."

She further said, "It's not going to be in style of The Crown or a royal documentary series. I'm sure that really isn't on the table. If there are concerns in the palace, Harry and Meghan are making it really clear there is no need for concern."

What's the Netflix deal all about

Harry and Meghan have announced a production company that will bring forth interesting content. The couple is planning to produce binge-worthy docuseries, feature films, scripted shows, children's shows under it. Talking about it, the couple had recently said, "Our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope. As new parents, making inspirational family programming is also important to us."

"We're incredibly proud they have chosen Netflix as their creative home and are excited about telling stories with them that can help build resilience and increase understanding for audiences everywhere," Ted Sarandos, Netflix's co-chief executive and chief content officer, said in a statement.