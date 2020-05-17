Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have a surprise helper helping them get settled in Los Angeles. Reportedly, singer Adele has grown closer to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ever since they moved to Beverly Hills and has been offering them tips on the area.

Adele apparently lives just five minutes from the couple's new home and often stops to say hello, according to the Mirror.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are currently residing in Tyler Perry's mansion. And they live in an area where having a celebrity neighbour seems quite like the norm.

Apparently, Adele has been helping the Royal couple settle down in their new home. She has allegedly also recommended a school for their son Archie and has told them 'discreet' places to spend time together as a family without getting recognised.

Now that advice would be a big help for Meghan Markle who seems to value her privacy a lot. The Royal couple recently closed off their property so that people who pass by their house couldn't look in.

Even though Meghan Markle was a Hollywood celebrity before she joined the Royal Family and might even know the lay of the land. It is still nice that she is accepting Adele's help.

The star apparently first became friends with Meghan and Harry while visiting a community kitchen for Grenfell Tower victims in December 2018. Well, it looks like Meghan and Harry have enough helping hands to get them settled into their new home.