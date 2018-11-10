Royal Enfield has been updating its entire range of bikes with Anti-lock Brake System (ABS) in a phased manner this year and the latest to get the safety feature is Thunderbird 350X. Royal Enfield had launched Thunderbird 350X at Rs 1.56 lakh (ex-showroom) in February and the addition of ABS makes it pricier by Rs 7,000.

Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350X with ABS has been priced at Rs 1.63 lakh (ex-showroom). For now, only Thunderbird 350X is offered with ABS in dealerships while the Thunderbird 500X will get ABS by the end of the month, reports Autocar.

Apart from the addition of ABS, Thunderbird 350X remains unchanged in every department. While the Thunderbird range is typical cruiser bikes, the X range adds much-needed bling that enables it to be called as urban cruisers.

The Thunderbird X range comes with factory fitted alloy wheels and tubeless, both first time in a Royal Enfield bike. The Chennai-based automaker has also worked on the ergonomics of the Thunderbird X to make it more user-friendly for urban riders. These include new flat handlebar in place for easier manoeuvrability.

The seat in the Thunderbird X is a single piece unit. The 'gunslinger' styled seat is coupled with a newly integrated grab-rail. There is no back support for the pillion. The digital-analogue twin-pod instrument cluster of the Thunderbird X range gets blacked-out treatment with a chrome garnish around the dials.

The black colour treatment is applied to the silencer, front forks, side covers, headlamp cover and indicators as well.

The Thunderbird 350X is powered by a single cylinder 346cc engine tuned to develop 19.8bhp of power and 28Nm of torque. The motorcycle offered in two colours- Whimsical White and Roving Red.

Royal Enfield will offer the ABS feature to its full range of bikes by the end of the year. The Classic Signals 350, Himalayan and Classic 500 have already updated and the upcoming flagship bikes - Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 - will also have the safety tech as standard.