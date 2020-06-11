Royal Enfield announced today that more than 90 percent of its retail network across the country is open now. The company's facilities, offices, and stores had remained closed between March 22 and May 5, 2020, in compliance with the government guidelines.

Starting May 6, the company gradually resumed its commercial and manufacturing operations in a phased manner. As of today, more than 850 stores and 425 studio stores across India are operational for sales and service. Please note that while most of these stores are completely operational, a few in certain cities are functioning partially or on alternate days as per their local authority guidelines.

What's even better though is that Royal Enfield has rolled out a slew of initiatives—digital/online conveniences and "at-your-doorstep" services—aiming to offer a contactless purchase and service experience.

Buy a Royal Enfield online

RE's well-drafted press release states that buying an RE online is just three simple steps away, and that those steps are: Online Discovery, Home Test Ride, and Online Booking. The first step entails exploring your favourite RE on their website; the second is self-explanatory (where you book a test ride), while the third is where you book the motorcycle. Also, you may not only choose RE's genuine accessories online, but also have a look at the kitted-up motorcycle before booking it online. Thereafter, you'll just have to connect with your nearest local dealer, complete payment formalities through e-payment options available across Royal Enfield dealerships, and it's done—the motorcycle will be delivered at your doorstep.

At-your-doorstep service facility

Royal Enfield has also deployed Service on Wheels, which is essentially a fleet of motorcycles purpose-built to carry tools, genuine spare parts, and other service equipment to undertake almost 90 percent of all service and repair requirements at the doorstep of a customer. Of course, since machines have not yet completely taken over mankind, the Service on Wheels bikes will have authorized Royal Enfield technicians accompanying them who will work on your bike while also strictly adhering to all COVID-19 related safety guidelines. Therefore, e-payment options will be available here as well for the customers.

This service will be available across all RE dealerships by July. RE has also added that the Service on Wheels fleet will even be deployed as RSA (Roadside Assistance) vehicles.

RE stores and service centers

Motorcycle pick-up and drop facilities will be available across select cities, however, should you really find the need to bring your motorcycle to the service center, you will have to adhere to RE's strict set of safety guidelines that are in place to ensure sanitization and distancing. No, you can't say you've taken a bath already or that riding an RE makes you tough and immune to Corona.

All Royal Enfield stores and service centers will follow all prescribed safety precautions, including sanitization of the facility and of display and test vehicles too, mandatory use of facemask, and thermal screening at the entrance for staff and visitors. Only online/digital modes will be accepted for all commercial transactions at the stores and service centers. The customer lounge at the store and workshop, along with the apparel trial rooms, will remain closed for now.