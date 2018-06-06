Rear disc brake option in the Classic 350 range was limited to the Classic 350 Gunmetal Grey

Royal Enfield, the Chennai-based cruiser and touring bike specialist launched its Classic 350 motorcycle's Redditch series in three variants - Redditch Red, Redditch Green and Redditch Blue in January 2017. The company has now updated the range with the rear disc brake.

The rear disc brake option in the Classic 350 range was limited to the Classic 350 Gunmetal Grey (launched in September 2017) so far. With the addition of rear disc brake, the Classic 350 Redditch edition is priced at Rs 1.47 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) identical to the price of Classic 350 Gunmetal Grey.

Newly-added disc brake on the Redditch edition is a 240mm unit with a single-pot calliper. The front brakes are already equipped with 280mm disc with a two-piston calliper. The entire Classic 350 range is powered by 346cc twin-spark, single cylinder engine, and can develop 19.8bhp at 5,250 rpm and 28Nm at 4,000rpm mated to five-speed manual transmission. Other features and the design of the Classic 350 Redditch series remain the same as that of the current Classic 350.

What is Redditch series?

The Classic 350 Redditch has been inspired by the paint schemes on the Royal Enfield motorcycles of the '50s, which were produced in Redditch, UK — the birthplace of Royal Enfield motorcycles. Besides the bright colours, the 2017 Redditch series also gets the Royal Enfield Redditch monogram, first used in 1939 on the prototype of 125cc 'Royal Baby', a 2-stroke motorcycle.

Royal Enfield motorcycles were manufactured in its pre-world war era factories in Redditch, a needle-making town located fifteen miles south of Birmingham in the UK. Although the Redditch plant stopped the production in 1967, series such as the Ensign, Clipper, Crusader and the 2008 Royal Enfield Classic wore the Redditch monogram either on the engine or fuel tank.

Source: Autocar