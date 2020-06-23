"Built, not bought" is a phrase that has been becoming increasingly popular in the world of auto customization. Though mostly used by Jeep aficionados, who build their custom jeeps for specific 4x4 applications, it's also used by custom-motorcycle builders. These are the people who vehemently oppose the "one-size-fits-all" idea, and go about making their own unique set of wheels. Sometimes, their quest for making that "unique" specimen ends up conjuring a work of art. Such is the motorcycle feature here—"Kamala" by Sosa Metalworks.

The Kamala is based on the Royal Enfield Continental GT650 and built by Cristian Sosa of Sosa Metalworks. The motorcycle is inspired by vintage board track racers, and almost the entire bike—frame, suspension, tank, seat, etc.—is handcrafted by Cristian. In fact, Royal Enfield says that the bike first premiered at The One Moto Show in Portland, Oregon, USA, in February 2020, where it won one of the top awards although it wasn't even fully complete.

Cristian is a master of metal and used to work as the lead fabricator at Count's Kustoms. He founded Sosa Metalworks with his brother, Roberto, in 2012, and quickly become one of the most respected names in metal fabrication for cars and motorcycles worldwide. His builds have been featured in shows from his hometown of Las Vegas to Yokohama, Japan, and everywhere in between.

Royal Enfield says that it launched its 'Custom Program' in 2016 to inspire and foster creativity amongst motorcyclists and to activate and promote a global custom motorcycle ecosystem. RE also adds that it works very closely with builders, content makers, and event curators worldwide to promote and support creativity with motorcycles.