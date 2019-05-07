Meghan Markle has given birth to a baby boy, and among his first visitors will be none other than the Queen herself. Reportedly the Queen is expected to travel from Windsor Castle on Tuesday, May 7, to meet the new royal baby for the first time.

Meghan Markle gave birth to the royal baby boy at around 5.26 am on May 6, with the baby weighing around 7lb 3oz. Apparently, Meghan's hopes of a home birth were dashed off when she was taken to hospital on Sunday by Prince Harry and their Scotland Yard security team.

Meghan Markle was on maternity leave and was a week overdue, when she went into labour. The Duchess of Sussex was whisked away amid such secrecy that even senior royals weren't informed.

It is understood that she was taken to a London hospital, most likely the Portland, where even a 'basic' delivery costs upwards of £15,000. Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie were delivered there. It is still not known if Meghan was induced but reportedly the Duchess remained there overnight. Meghan Markle may not be up for visitors just yet, but the Queen is not just any visitor. The monarch will be visiting her great-grandson a day after he was born.

Now that the gender of the baby has been confirmed, the next thing Royal observers and fans want to know is what the Royal baby will be called. Reportedly, bookies are heavily favouring the name "Arthur" for the newborn. But these very bookies went wrong about the sex of the baby. So, we'll just have to wait for an official announcement from the Palace.

The Royal baby is seventh in line to the British throne and as such not expected to become a monarch. But the newborn Royal shares a few similarities with the Queen. Supposedly, The Queen was, like Baby Sussex, the child of a second-born royal son - George VI - and Princess Elizabeth was never thought likely to be a sovereign when she was born.

The Queen might have special plans for her great-grandson after all.