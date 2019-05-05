Are Meghan Markle and Prince Harry planning to leave the Royal life behind? The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expecting their first child any day now. But is impending parenthood making the Royal couple question their priorities?

Supposedly baby Sussex will be seventh in line to the throne and as such is not expected to inherit the throne, the child could indeed receive a princely title and join the ranks of other members of the family carrying out official duties. But royal commentator Robert Jobson suggested Meghan and Harry may reject offers of a title for their child and instead retire from royal life to give the royal baby the chance to choose their own path.

Meghan Markle married Prince Harry last year and as such is quite new to the Royal Family and the Royal life, it is unlikely that Meghan will abandon the Royal Family or ask Prince Harry to do so. Another thing to consider is the Queen. The monarch isn't just going to let Prince Harry and Meghan Markle abandon their Royal responsibilities on a whim.

Speaking to Yahoo's The Royal Box, Mr. Jobson said: "The child is not going to be the king or queen, very doubtful. They may not even have a royal role going forward. I know they are looking at the titles now - they may decide not to have a princely title."

Even if Meghan wanted to carve her own path, she wouldn't risk the future of her child. Abandoning the Royal Family is no laughing matter and can't be done at the drop of a hat. "Meghan and Harry in ten years time, when the focus will be on the Cambridge children and the Cambridges, may decide they want to settle in the West Coast and not be part of all this," he added.

Meghan Markle is on maternity leave and the Royal couple has moved to Frogmore Cottage to prepare for the arrival of the Royal baby. So, for now it looks like Meghan and Harry are staying put. You can check out the video here: