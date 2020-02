Rosie Huntington-Whiteley can still rock some lingerie. The Victoria's Secret Angel took to Instagram to promote her partnership with Marks and Spencer. She is after all a model turned fashion mogul who designs a highly successful underwear collection for M&S.

Rosie looked sensational in a black lace underwear set paired with suspenders. She captioned the saucy photo: 'Valentine's Day ready in silk, lace, and rose gold details from Rosie for Autograph.'

The first pic showed the model from a distance with attention drawn to her gym honed physique. Another snap was close-up to showcase the English rose's stunning features as she modelled a lacy black bra.

She wore her honey hued tresses in tousled waves and complemented her natural beauty with a soft makeup palette of golden tones.

In another pic shared with the same caption, the designer donned a nude lace set as she knelt in front of a blush toned back drop.

Rosie also shared the images to her Story as well as another shot that showed the beauty in a pale pink satin slip with scallop lace detailing.

Apparently, it's been nearly seven years since the model joined forces with the British retailer. The model knew how to work her best angles as she posed up a storm in the lingerie, captioning the photo, 'Feminine, romantic, and soft. Lace set from Rosie for Autograph #ad'

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley looks gorgeous in the snaps. It certainly looks like her partnership is doing well. Rosie doesn't seem to be letting Victoria's Secret troubles get her down. It certainly looks like she is moving on from the lingerie giant.

It is known that Rosie found worldwide fame after walking for Victoria's Secret in 2006, continuing to walk for them until her final show in 2010.

Speaking to Harper's Bazaar magazine, the model said. 'Since becoming a mum, I've felt so much more confident within my own skin and much more confident about who I am. It's been life-changing.....One of my favourite things about being a mum is how it connects me to other women. I think I would be doing a disservice not only to myself but also to them if I weren't open about my experience.'

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley sure has been keeping herself busy. Rosie apparently juggles modeling, acting and running Rose Inc, while also being engaged to Jason Statham. We have to say, you go girl. You can check out the pics here: