Rosie Huntington-Whiteley looked stunning in a new snap she posted to her Instagram. The Victoria's Secret Angel rocked some gorgeous lingerie. Rosie exuded elegance in a white set.

The post was in partnership with Marks and Spencer. Rosie has been keeping herself busy post Victoria's Secret and it looks like her new partnership is going very well.

Apparently, it's been nearly seven years since the model joined forces with the British retailer. The model knew how to work her best angles as she posed up a storm in the lingerie, captioning the photo, 'Feminine, romantic, and soft. Lace set from Rosie for Autograph #ad'

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley looks gorgeous in the snaps. It certainly looks like her partnership is doing well. Rosie doesn't seem to be letting Victoria's Secret troubles get her down. It certainly looks like she is moving on from the lingerie giant.

It is known that Rosie found worldwide fame after walking for Victoria's Secret in 2006, continuing to walk for them until her final show in 2010.

Speaking to Harper's Bazaar magazine, the model said. 'Since becoming a mum, I've felt so much more confident within my own skin and much more confident about who I am. It's been life-changing.....One of my favourite things about being a mum is how it connects me to other women. I think I would be doing a disservice not only to myself but also to them if I weren't open about my experience.'

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley sure has been keeping herself busy. Rosie apparently juggles modeling, acting and running Rose Inc, while also being engaged to Jason Statham. We have to say, you go girl. You can check out the pics here: