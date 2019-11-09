Rosie Huntington-Whiteley sure oozed oodles of glamour as she stepped out in NYC. The model looked gorgeous in a camel coloured sweater and high waisted trousers.

The Victoria's Secret Angel sure knows how to get temperatures soaring. The model chose to go braless in her ensemble. A risky choice but one she pulled off quite elegantly.

She accessorized her look with a pair of croc-embossed black knee-high boots, and carried her belongings in a large black grab bag. Her blonde tresses had been freshly blown and she sported a glowing make-up look, while adding a touch of glamour to her look with a chunky gold necklace.

It is known that Rosie found worldwide fame after walking for Victoria's Secret in 2006, continuing to walk for them until her final show in 2010.

Speaking to Harper's Bazaar magazine, the model said. 'Since becoming a mum, I've felt so much more confident within my own skin and much more confident about who I am. It's been life-changing.....One of my favourite things about being a mum is how it connects me to other women. I think I would be doing a disservice not only to myself but also to them if I weren't open about my experience.'

Reportedly, Rosie is in NYC for, among other things, her make-up Masterclass for her Rose Inc brand at Studio Four of Milk Studios, 450 West 15th Street.

The former Victoria's Secret Angel took to Instagram to announce 'live makeup tutorials with @makeup.marc & @samvissermakeup, a gift of my favourite beauty products (valued over $500!), immersive brand experiences, and intimate conversations. I can't wait to see you there.'

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley sure has been keeping herself busy. Rosie apparently juggles modeling, acting and running Rose Inc, while also being engaged to Jason Statham. We have to say, you go girl. You can check out the pics here: