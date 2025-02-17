It was a star-studded Saturday night as Bollywood's crème de la crème gathered under one roof to celebrate the success of the documentary series The Roshans. The grand bash took place in Mumbai on February 16.

Hrithik Roshan, Rakesh Roshan, his cousin Pashmina Roshan, Rekha, Udit Narayan, Jackie Shroff, Tiger Shroff, and Anupam Kher attended the event, among others. However, Rekha stole the spotlight. The legendary actress looked stunning, exuding her timeless charm and grace as she arrived at the event.

Rekha kisses Alka Yagnik as Udit Narayan looks on, teases Hrithik Roshan, leaving him blushing; Jackie Shroff escorts Rekha to her car

But what truly tugged at fans' heartstrings was her heartfelt reunion with Hrithik and his father, Rakesh Roshan.

Rekha posed with Hrithik and Rakesh and shared a moment with Tiger Shroff. In another clip, she was spotted holding Jackie Shroff's hand as he guided her to her car, waiting until she was comfortably seated before leaving.

Rekha wore a layered dress with dramatic oversized sleeves, accessorized with a towel-wrapped headpiece, sunglasses, gold jewellery, and white shoes for the occasion. On the other hand, Hrithik kept it stylish in a grey shirt layered under a black denim jacket, paired with trousers and matching shoes. Other celebrities, like Neetu Kapoor, opted for a green top with black denim, while Udit Narayan stood out in a lavender suit.

Following the celebration, director Siddharth Anand took to Instagram to share a picture with his team, including Hrithik, Tiger, and Vaani Kapoor. "Reunion for the ages! #TeamWar," he captioned the post. Siddharth previously worked with Hrithik in Fighter as well.

The Roshans, directed by Shashi Ranjan, offers an in-depth look into the lives of the Roshan family and showcases their immense contributions to Hindi cinema. The series features candid interviews with industry peers, friends, and colleagues who share their perspectives on the Roshan legacy.

The documentary was premiered on Netflix on January 17, 2025.