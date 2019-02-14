We can't believe Jon Snow would do that.

Reportedly Rose Leslie has finally cleared up a Game Of Thrones rumour spread by her husband Kit Harrington last year. She insisted that she really doesn't know how the finale of the mythical drama series plays out, in an interview with Entertainment Weekly published.

Rose Leslie has finally confessed to the supposed ending that her husband Kit Harrington revealed to her.

The 32-year-old said that Kit, who plays Jon Snow, told her the end of the seventh season, which aired in August 2017. not the eighth.

'I genuinely don't know,' Rose told EW. 'He told me the ending of last season and I remember getting a bit uppity about that.

'He happened to tell me – and this is a spoiler for anybody who hasn't seen the last season – he happened to tell me that one of the dragons falls into the ice lake.

'And then we see the dragon being dragged out of the water and the dragon breathes fire — or ice, I can't quite remember which one it is, I think it's fire — onto The Wall, and then, of course, that's when all the [Army of the Dead] can then cross over.

'So he told me about the dragon and I got rather livid with him, because I said, "You weren't supposed to tell me everything! And that's a huge piece of information!" And he's like, "Well, you asked!" And I was like, "I know." '

Now, that is low, especially for Jon Snow who we thought was honourable. Anyway, we hopefully don't have to wait long to finally get some answers ourselves. The final season of Game of Thrones should finally reveal everything.