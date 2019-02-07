February is here and as the month approaches, the frenzy of Valentine's Day envelops the air. The seven-day affair that leads up to Valentine's Day, observed on February 14 every year, begins with Rose Day on February 7. This occasion is celebrated by gifting rose to people you love. This gesture expresses and communicates feelings of companionship and love to the other person. Roses of different colours imply different things.

Here some popular television stars talk about their favourite roses.

Adnan Khan: Words like admiration, gentleness, grace, gladness, joy and sweetness are just a few ways to describe the meaning behind the pink rose. A pink rose can also convey happiness, gracefulness and admiration. I simply love them.

Helly Shah: My favourite roses are Lavender in colour. These roses are quite rare to find and they often imply love and enotions. Those who are captivated with feelings of concern and adoration.

Pearl V Puri: Cream roses are my favourite as they are indicative of charm and thoughtfulness. They go well with pink "thank you" roses which allow you to send two messages in one bunch!

Tejasswi Prakash: White roses are my favourite. They are often considered to be the colour of innocence and chastity. White rose, hence, they carry lots of positivity and peace and are gifted to mark a new beginning.

Manu Punjabi: Slightly pinker shade of orange, the salmon-colored roses are my favourite. Salmon roses can indicate enthusiasm, desire and excitement. Give salmon roses as a way to share your desire for someone; and they'll know how you truly feel.

Mahika Sharma: The colour yellow stands for friendship. The colour also reflects kindness and they look amazing and can be found very easily. They can easily brighten up one's day, so Yellow roses are my favourite one.

Shubhangi Atre: Red rose are my favourite, as everyone knows, is a sign of love. Love is the power to win any relationship.

Suyyash Rai: My favourite are Orange roses stand for passion and energy. A literal mixture of yellow and red, orange roses are seen as a bridge between friendship symbolized by yellow roses and love represented by red roses.