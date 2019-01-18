Sofia Richie reportedly wants to spend some quality time with Scott Disick on Valentine's Day. Lionel Richie's daughter had recently joined the 35-year-old reality star, Kourtney Kardashian and the pair's three children to their family vacation.

According to a report in Hollywood Life, though Sofia is in good terms with the mother-of-three, she wants just for the two of them on 14 February. A source said: "Sofia hasn't discussed any Valentine's Day plans with Scott yet because that's not really her style, but she secretly hopes that he's planning a romantic surprise for her."

"As nice as it would be to receive extravagant and lavish gifts, it's more meaningful to Sofia to spend quality time alone with Scott. Sofia would love to enjoy a weekend getaway with Scott for a few days somewhere exotic or on a beach to get away from it all and just relax," the insider added.

Meanwhile, Scott had posted a photo with Kourtney and the 20-year-old model while on vacation in Mexico on 23 December. He captioned the post "What more can a guy ask for. THREE'S COMPANY".

Meanwhile, Scott and Sofia's relationship is going stronger that ever, as of now. During an interview with Australian newspaper Sydney Morning Herald's The Goss, she gushed about her love life with the father-of-three. She said: "We are very happy, very lovey dovey,"

"We are best friends and that is mainly the strongest connection we have," she added. "We have always had that best friend connection and from there it has really worked out. I am so happy."

However, she admits that she gets upset over the split rumours circulating around them. She shared: "Everything is so false. I don't read it because I just get really angry."