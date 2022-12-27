A group of girls created a ruckus on the road in Uttarakhand's Roorkee as a fight broke out between them at night over a minor issue. The video, which shows a group of 3-4 girls thrashing another girl, has gone viral on social media.

The viral video shows girls pulling each other's hair, throwing punches, dragging one to the road and hitting another with a lathi. The high-voltage drama shocked bystanders, who gathered shortly after the fight broke and tried to stop the girls.

It is not clear when the incident took place, but the video has been in circulation on Twitter since Saturday. But it appears the incident took place near Hotel Center Point Civil Lines, Roorkee. According to Civil Line Kotwali in-charge Devendra Chauhan, no complaint was made regarding the viral street fight. He added that the police received the video and strict action will be taken.

This is Roorkee Uttarakhand. How many houses will be razed using bulldozer now?



pic.twitter.com/dtePKNqhzf — Rahul Sahu (@iRahulSahu) December 26, 2022

As the video of the fight has gone viral on social media, many have expressed shock. Some netizens shared the video for humour with captions like "Why should boys have all the fun", "Mahari chhoriya ke chhoro se kam hain", "Papa ki pariya".