Rooney Mara and Joaquin Phoneix might be ready to take their relationship to the next level! Just earlier this week, Mara was caught running around errands while sporting a diamond ring around her ring finger. She was basically spotted by paparazzi as she headed out in Los Angeles wearing a grunge ensemble.

Rumours about Mara and Phoenix's life affair has been happening for a long time. Ever since they got together for Mary Magdalene in late 2016, the couple has been super close. In fact, they were even spotted sharing a smoke from their hotel room during the filming of the said movie. Rooney Mara and Joaquin Phoenix even made their debut red carpet appearance at Cannes Film Festival in 2017 when he won the best actor acclaim. Joaquin and Rooney's ultra-secret romance began as friends. However, after their impeccable chemistry in the Oscar-nominated film, Her, they sort of realised how perfect they are together!

Speaking about the adorable couple, a source told PEOPLE, "They were talking to one another nonstop,". "Small talk between them. Then they went for their car and he's holding her hand like it was unconscious. Like it fits. They seem a totally natural and easy couple," the source further added. While the couple did keep their romance as low key as possible with him only revealing that he's living with his girlfriend, Mara, back in 2017, things seem to have gotten pretty serious!

The 44-year-old Joker star and his 34-year-old Girl With The Dragon Tattoo actress could have been engaged! It has been an interesting relationship graph for Rooney and Joaquin, who first found prominence for their camaraderie in Her. Rooney was previously involved with director, Charlie McDowell, who is currently dating Game of Thrones star, Emilia Clarke. They are not the only couples in Hollywood this year to have gotten engaged. Chris Pratt and Katherina Schwarzenegger, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez to name a few, also decided to announce their engagement this year! So far neither of the actors have commented on their relationship status but we can't wait to know more!