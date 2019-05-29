Game of Thrones has come to an end and though it did disappoint a lot of fans. The show seems to have had a much more severe effect on one of its cast members. Kit Harington who plays Jon Snow on the hit HBO TV shiow reportedly checked into a rehab facility in the U.S. to be treated for stress and alcohol use as the last season of Game of Thrones was airing.

The 32-year-old British actor arrived at the luxury Privé-Swiss wellness retreat in Connecticut a month ago, sources told the New York Post. His publicist confirmed to DailyMail.com that he had checked into the facility. 'Kit has decided to utilize this break in his schedule as an opportunity to spend some time at a wellness retreat to work on some personal issues,' his publicist said.

Apparently, the facility, which costs more than $120,000 a month, teaches its clients how to deal with stress and negative emotions. Game of Thrones seems to have taken a toll on the actor. Kit Harington has gotten in trouble before for causing trouble at a bar. News of his check-in to rehab comes Apparently, a year ago, the Game of Thrones star was so drunk at a New York City bar that he had to be dragged out by staff. The Jon Snow actor was reportedly filmed arguing with bouncers and patrons after trying to take over a game of pool in the cozy neighborhood pub Barfly. He was reportedly physically restrained by members of the public, then shown to the door by staff and thrown out.

Harington is allowed to come and go from the extremely private facility near the small town of Madison. In a two-hour documentary about the show released by HBO, the actor revealed that his heart was breaking and he confessed that he loved the show more than anything. That it was more than a job to him, it was his life. Maybe the actor hopes that rehab will help him get over Game of Thrones. We wish him well.