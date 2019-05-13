So, everyone remembers the Starbucks snafu that happened in episode 4 of the final season of Game of Thrones. For, those that don't, in the fourth episode of season 8 of the hit TV show Game of Thrones. A Starbucks cup made it into the final edit of the episode.

Now, bloopers like this aren't uncommon in movies and TV shows, but the cup went viral because fans have already been dissatisfied with the poor writing and disappointing episodes so far. The first four episodes have not been of the same standards that fans have come to expect of Game of Thrones, right from poor writing to technical decisions like the lighting during the " Battle for Winterfell."

On, any other day, the cup wouldn't have been much of an issue but after the lackluster episodes so far, fans seem to be frustrated. And it looks like Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner knows who is to blame.

The actress reportedly went on 'The Tonight Show' while in New York City and disputed 'Cup-gate' being her fault after all. "We all have the same cups for all of our water and tea and everything," Sophie explained, after Jimmy Fallon, showed a picture of Sophie holding a Starbucks cup on set. Sophie additionally said that the picture of her with the Starbucks cup was from a different episode.

"I mean, look who it's placed in front," she said, pointing the allegations directly to co-star Emilia Clarke, 32. In the scene, the coffee cup sat in front of Emilia's character, Daenerys Targaryen. "She's the culprit. You're a terrible detective," she joked with Jimmy.

The fifth episode of the final season of Game of Thrones will air on May 12. You can check out the video here: