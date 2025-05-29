Director Rono Mukherjee, known for his films Haiwan (1977) and Tu Hi Meri Zindagi (1965), passed away on Wednesday in Mumbai due to cardiac arrest. He was 83.

His cremation took place on Wednesday evening at the Santacruz Hindu Crematorium. His final rites were performed by his son, Samrat Mukherjee. The ceremony was attended by close family members, including Sharbani Mukherji, Siddharth Mukherji, Kajol, Tanishaa Mukerji, and Ayan Mukerji. Several well-wishers, including Bharat Dabholkar, Rego B, Rema Lahiri, Gobind Bansal, and Bappa Lahiri, were also present to pay their last respects. Filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker was seen at the funeral.

In the clips, Ayan Mukerji was seen requesting paparazzi not to click photos and videos of the grieving family.

Who was Rono Mukherjee?

Rono Mukherjee was a member of the illustrious Mukherjee-Samarth family. He was the father of Sharbani, Siddharth, and Samrat Mukherjee and the uncle of renowned Bollywood actors Kajol and Rani Mukerji, as well as filmmaker Ayan Mukerji and actress Tanishaa Mukerji.

Earlier this year, on March 14, Deb Mukherjee, father of Ayan Mukerji and a key figure in the Mukherjee-Samarth family, also passed away. His funeral was held at the Pawan Hans Crematorium in Juhu on a Friday at 4 PM. Born in Kanpur, Deb Mukherjee was part of a cinematic legacy that has spanned four generations since the 1930s.

Rono was the eldest of the Mukherjee brothers and the president of North Bombay Durga Puja.