As the finale of IPL 2025 inches closer, fans are waiting with bated breath to see which team will lift the trophy this season. Ardent supporters of RCB are rooting for Virat Kohli to lift the trophy and are chanting 'Ee sala cup naamde.'

The team has already secured a spot in the playoffs and has two more games to battle through before reaching the grand finale.

Meanwhile, netizens are gushing over actor and PBKS co-owner Preity Zinta, as her team is just one match away from securing a place in the finals.

In their most recent match, held on May 26, 2025, Mumbai Indians lost to Punjab Kings (PBKS), prompting a jubilant celebration from Preity Zinta. Photos and videos from the match have gone viral, showing Preity clapping, jumping with joy on the field, hugging Shreyas Iyer, and taking selfies with fans and players alike.

Preity Zinta Hugging Captain Shreyas Iyer ❤️ after winning the match#PBKSvsMI pic.twitter.com/2Mf76ePXLA — Raja babu Singh (@rbsingh2018) May 26, 2025

Adding to the buzz, Preity looked stunning in a red and white salwar kameez and flashed her signature dimpled smile, winning hearts both in the stadium and online. She later took to Instagram and posted a selfie with the man of the match, Josh Inglis, captioning it, "All smiles with the man of the match Josh Inglis after his match-winning knock for our last league game in Jaipur."

After Shah Rukh Khan's KKR victory last year, a large section of fans is now hoping for PBKS to win this year's title, especially for Preity Zinta.

Someone please cast @faf1307 and @realpreityzinta in a movie already ??



He’s got the action-hero vibe. She’s aging like fine wine.



Put them in a sports drama or a royal romance — don’t waste this visual perfection! ??#FafDuPlessis #PreityZinta #AgelessIcons pic.twitter.com/fL1K3R0T0m — Likhitha_raavi (@RaaviLikhitha) May 25, 2025

One fan wrote, "We want Zaara to win this year's IPL."

Another commented, "Two good souls imprisoned in one frame.."

Preity Zinta ek IPL trophy deserve karti hai yaar

pic.twitter.com/Bjb1v6oO9a — Abhishek (@MSDianAbhiii) May 26, 2025

While a third added, "Good that Preity ma'am is smiling."

On May 29, PBKS will face Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Qualifier 1—a decisive match that will determine their entry into the final.

Team Line-ups:

Punjab Kings (PBKS)

Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Josh Inglis (wk), Shreyas Iyer (capt), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Azmatullah Omarzai, Kyle Jamieson, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)

Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Mayank Agarwal, Rajat Patidar (capt), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Krunal Pandya, Liam Livingstone, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma.