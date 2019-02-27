The Big Dog, Roman Reigns, has kicked cancer and is back to where he belongs - the ring. He had to relinquish the Universal title in October 2018 when he announced his temporary departure to fight leukaemia. His return to the fold was emotional as he hugged many fans along the way and soaked in the warm and loud applause.

We now take a look at the ways his return could impact the roster:

A shield reunion

Wow, this sounds like a plan. Eye-popping one. Seth Rollins, the marauder, and now a resurgent Roman Reigns, this is certainly on the cards and no one will be complaining if this actually sees the light of the day. Also, the Fastlane is just around the corner and the Shield could return to take on Corbin, McIntyre, and Lashley.

Their famed reunion came last year in August when they were all together to prevent Braun Strowman from cashing in his Money In the Bank contract.

Addition to WrestleMania 35

Yes, jump for joy. With so many superstars injured and iffy for WrestleMania, this arrival of Roman Reigns is just what was needed for WWE. He could well be added to the roster and could well face off against Rock.

Another possible opponent could be Brock Lesnar. He has had a very long rivalry with Lesnar but has bottled up on different occasions. Before relinquishing his title, he did manage to get the better of Lesnar at Summerslam. Now, this makes for one tasty feud and he could well be keen on grabbing back the title he has never lost.

Better planning by WWE

Remember the days when Reigns was at its peak. The other talents were never given importance by the company which hampered the quality of the event. Now with Reigns back in the fold, the organisers should be careful in charting this territory. Yes, the big dog will be a marquee name, but the roster should have space for other stars too.