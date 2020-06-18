Television actress Vinny Arora has played prominent roles in TV shows like Maat Pitaah Ke Charnon Mein Swarg, Shubh Vivah and Itna Karo Na Mujhe Pyaar. She was last seen playing the role of Juhi Sethi in Colors TV's Laado – Veerpur Ki Mardani. And has recently made her digital debut in MX Player's Pati, Patni Aur Woh.

The popular actress has not only charmed her fans with her acting prowess but also with the immense love and respect she has for her husband Dheeraj Dhoopar. Both of them are touted to be TV's favourite couple.

In conversation with International Business Times India, she spoke about making her web debut in Pati, Patni Aur Woh, on not being comfortable with bold roles on the web and the key to her successful marriage with Dheeraj.

Excerpts from the conversation:

You made your web debut with Pati Patni Aur woh, were you offered web shows prior to this? I did get calls for a couple of web shows, which were bold and at this point of my life, I'm not ready to take up any show which will requires me to show my skin.

Why a gap of three years before taking a project, any reason?

I was seen in the show Laado 2 in 2018, unfortunately, it ended abruptly, and the same year I shot Pati Patni Aur Woh but it took time to release. Honestly, it's not an intentional gap it's just that the roles that I wanted to do weren't paying me enough and the roles that were paying me well, I didn't like.

How are you and Dheeraj Dhoopar spending lockdown time?

We are keeping each other positive, doing household chores together and cuddling with our dog and spending good time.

What is the key to a successful marriage?

I've repeatedly said just one thing whenever this question is asked. Never take each other for granted. It is the closest relationship that we ignore while we're busy impressing the world. Never stop making small efforts for your partner, taking time out, going for dates & making them feel special or just being there. It's always the little things that mean a lot in a relationship.

How soon can we see you and Dheeraj on-screen?

If all goes well, in a reality show soon.

The trailer of Pati, Patni Aur Woh