Rohman Shawl is a well-known Indian model and aspiring actor who gained public attention primarily for his relationship with Bollywood actress and former Miss Universe, Sushmita Sen. Originally from Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, Rohman moved to Mumbai to pursue a career in modelling. Not many know that he has also walked the ramp for several leading designers.

Being an avid social media user, Rohman Shawl often takes to Instagram to share his latest photoshoots, brand endorsements, and more.

Rohman's short film Azaadi – The War was released today. The actor was last seen in Amaran alongside Sai Pallavi.

In an exclusive conversation with International Business Times, India, the model-turned-actor Rohman Shawl spoke about how he prepared for his role in Azaadi, the challenges of shooting in the extreme locations of Jammu & Kashmir, and his fondest memories of Republic Day.

Excerpts from the interview:

IBT: Tell us about your role in Azaadi.

I play Adnan, who is a J&K police officer. The story revolves around his life in Kashmir & what he goes through in an attempt to serve his country in a region which is so volatile !! Whenever you speak of Kashmir, it is either the point of view of the people or the Army but no one talks about the J&K police who are under continuous scrutiny by both ends! Azaadi is an attempt to bring light to the lives of those brave officers who go through this daily.

IBT: What preparations did you go through before filming?

My Director Mr. Akhil Abrol who is also the writer of the film, took me through some instances that have inspired the film. It was all a very mental preparation because he had faith in me that the physical part of it I would be able to carry without hesitation as i have always been an athlete. As an actor, Azaadi is the first time that I faced the camera as it was shot in 2021(Dec) but it is released now.

IBT: The film highlights the J&K police, but stories from Jammu and Kashmir are rarely explored in depth. What other aspects of the region does the film showcase?

The story has three sides to Adnan (my character). His love for the country, his love for his family & his love for his girlfriend Uzma. You get to see all these aspects in the film. Jammu and Kashmir is known for its breathtaking beauty, but filming there often comes with unique challenges. What hardships did your team face during the shoot, such as dealing with harsh weather conditions or network issues? We shot in a small town called Bhaderwah, which is in Doda district. There was hardly any network there but that became a blessing in disguise for me as I could focus on the film and not be distracted. We had a tough time shooting night scenes as the temperatures would go down to -9 degrees. But it is was the team that didn't give up and we all kept each other motivated.

IBT: As it's Republic Day today, what personal significance does this day hold for you?

Republic Day, is a reminder of the sacrifices that built the foundation of our democracy. It's a day to honour the ideals of justice, freedom, and unity that shape our nation. Personally, it strengthens my resolve to contribute meaningfully to our society, carrying forward the legacy of those who fought for our independence.

IBT: In school how did you celebrate this day?

I could never celebrate Republic Day in my School, Amtul's Public School Nainital, as December to February was always winter vacation for us! My distinct memories are from watching the Republic parade on TV and feeling all kinds of emotions.

IBT: As an Indian citizen, what are the things you would like to change in our constitution?

As an Indian citizen, I deeply respect the vision and wisdom of our Constitution. Rather than changing it, I believe we should focus on its better implementation. Ensuring equality, accessibility to justice, and addressing evolving societal challenges—such as environmental protection and digital rights—can further strengthen its impact. Any changes, if needed, should reflect the aspirations of all citizens while preserving the core values of justice, liberty, and dignity for everyone.

IBT: Has Sushmita seen the film? What was her review?

There is a line in the film where i say, "Hum aauron ki Beyimaani se nahi, apno ki gaddari se marr rahein hain" ("We are not being destroyed by the dishonesty of others but by the betrayal of our own). This line was given to me by her when she first heard the script from me. I made sure it was used.

IBT: Do you plan to do a rom-com or a light-hearted film?

Absolutely! I'd love to do a rom-com or a light-hearted film. There's something so refreshing about telling stories that bring joy, laughter, and a sense of warmth to the audience. It would also give me a chance to explore a different side of my craft and connect with viewers on a more fun and relatable level. So yes, I'm open to it!

