Rohit Sharma was recently heading to the airport with his family. The MI player was seen checking in at the airport with his wife, Ritika Sajdeh, and daughter, Samaira. However, all eyes were on Rohit Sharma's newborn son, Ahaan. The little boy, born in November last year, took social media by storm with his adorable looks.

Social media can't handle the cuteness

Videos and pictures of Little Sharma took over the internet. Social media was left gushing and melting over the baby's cuteness. Let's take a look at some of the comments.

"Sharma ji ka beta aa gaya," wrote a user.

"Exact copy of Rohit Sharma," another user wrote.

"He is a fur ball," read a comment.

"May God protect him from evil eye," another comment read.

"God just copy and paste Rohit Sharma again," a social media user wrote.

"Heart is filled seeing this cute boy," another social media user commented.

MI struggling in IPL

Led by Hardik Pandya, Mumbai Indians is not playing to its optimum this year. Rohit Sharma's batting streak has been under constant scrutiny. The team is currently at the seventh spot in the IPL Points Table. Recently, former Indian team player Aakash Chopra raised concerns about Rohit's average performance this year.

Rohit's performance scrutinized

"If you have scored 100 in 10 overs, reach close to 225 or 250 if you have so much might. I think Rohit not scoring runs has become a slightly serious issue in IPL. Mumbai will have to think about that. Naman Dhir, who is probably batting the best in this team, got very few balls. It won't work out if Rohit doesn't score runs. Things need to change. I think they underachieved," Chopra said.