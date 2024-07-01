It might be some time before the Team India players get to celebrate their T 20 World Cup win back home. A hurricane like situation in Barbados has made the Indian players unable to move back to the country and has locked them up in their hotel rooms. After a smashing win against South Africa, Rohit Sharma led team was supposed to fly back to the country on Sunday.

Team India stuck

But, owing to the hurricane like situation and extreme weather conditions, their travel plans have been put to a halt. As per reports, the Barbados airport has been shut down and there are no flights landing or taking off from there. The hurricane is rated as one of the most severe ones and hence the Barbados authorities are not leaving anything to chance.

Most severe hurricane

Not just the players, some of the families members, support staff, coach and BCCI officials are also stuck due to the upcoming hurricane. "Like everywhere, services are affected at the team hotel too. The airport is shut so no clarity on departure as of now because of the extremely dangerous hurricane. The BCCI is coordinating to ensure the entire contingent reaches back home safely," a CNN report stated.

"Beryl is now the earliest Category 4 hurricane on record in the Atlantic Ocean and the only Category 4 storm ever recorded in the month of June. Tropical storm-force winds are expected to reach the Windward Islands late Sunday or early Monday," it further added.

Rohit Sharma was accompanied by wife, Ritika Sajdeh and daughter for the finals. Jasprit Bumrah's wife, Sanjana Ganesan and little son, Angad are also stranded there along with the players. Ravindra Jadeja's wife and daughter had also gone to Barbados to witness the match and are now with the player in the hotel.