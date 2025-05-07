Rohit Sharma has announced retirement from Test cricket. Rohit has announced his retirement from the test cricket format with immediate effect. Sharma added that he will continue to play for ODI. The Indian skipper had already announced retirement from T20I format. The star player's decision comes amid reviews of his poor performance in 2024-25 Border Gavaskar Trophy in Australia.

Rohit's announcement

Sharma took to social media to announce his decision of retirement. He also called serving his country an "honour". "Hello everyone I would just like to share that I am retiring from Test cricket. It's been an absolute honour to represent my country in whites. Thank you for all the love and support over the years. I will continue to represent India in the ODI format," wrote Rohit on his Instagram story.

Who will lead?

Amid Rohit's retirement, several names have come forward as his replacement. And the name leading the list is that of Shubman Gill. "Shubman Gill is being spoken about/considered for captaincy. There will be a few more changes because this kickstarts the WTC cycle. The selectors will not go back. They are likely to look ahead," NDTV quoted source saying.

Rohit's decision comes right ahead of India's five-match tour of England scheduled to start from June 20. Sharma fans have been left heartbroken by the decision. And many have hoped for him to win the ODI 2027 World Cup. Rohit's wife, Ritika Sajdeh also took to social media to re-share his retirement announcement. She followed it up with several heart break and salute emojis.

"45 on the back! Forever in our hearts! Thank You Ro!" Punjab Kings wrote. "A legend of the red-ball game. We thank him for his stellar contributions. He will continue to lead Team India in ODIs," a social media user wrote.

"Now the only format Rohit Sharma plays in international cricket is - ODI. Sit back & enjoy his presence," another social media user commented.