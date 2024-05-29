Rohit Sharma, along with his Team India players, has left for the USA for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024. Skipper Rohit led the team of Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav. Virat Kohli was missing from the squad, as was Hardik Pandya. Both the stalwarts are expected to join Sharma and the team this week.

Rohit refuses to eat cake

Indian players, who have just been through the intense IPL, were seen cutting a cake before leaving for the US. Rishabh Pant was seen offering a piece of cake to Rohit. But, the MI skipper was seen refusing to eat the cake and added that he would eat it only after winning. "Jeetne ke baad cake khayenge (will eat the cake only after winning)," Sharma said.

The last few months have been quite challenging for Team India's captain. Rohit Sharma was replaced by Hardik Pandya as the skipper of Mumbai Indians. This came not only as a shock to him but also everyone in the cricket industry. What added salt to the wound was his own poor performance at the IPL and also MI being the first team to be eliminated from the league.

Rohit Sharma issues statement

A video of Rohit Sharma hinting at this being his last IPL also surfaced. Which later prompted the player to issue a strong statement against the sports channel. "The lives of cricketers have become so intrusive that cameras are now recording every step and conversation we are having in privacy with our friends and colleagues, at training or on match days. Despite asking Star Sports to not record my conversation, it was and was also then played on air, which is a breach of privacy. The need to get exclusive content and focused only on views and engagement will one day break the trust between the fans, cricketers and cricket," Rohit said in a statement.