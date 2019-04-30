Rohit Sharma, who will walk out to open the innings for India at the World Cup, understands his responsibility, both as a senior player and as the vice-captain of the Indian side. He believes, it is his job to help out captain Virat Kohli when the going gets tough out in the middle.

"Being a vice-captain, it is my responsibility to stand by him (Virat Kohli) and help him when he is in doubt. That's what we have done in the last few years," Rohit Sharma India Today.

Rohit, who has been a part of the Indian setup since 2007, spoke about how the then captain MS Dhoni relied on Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag during tricky situations and how the senior players were always there to provide help to the skipper. Drawing parallels to the current scenario, the right-hander said that as a senior member of the side, it is his job to take up more responsibility in the side.

'Our responsibility to help the captain'

"When MS (Dhoni) was the captain, he had Sehwag, Sachin pajji and other senior players in the team to help him and give advice when needed. Now, since we have been in the team for so long, it is our responsibility to help the captain," Rohit said.

Captain Virat Kohli, in an earlier interview, had spoken about how the vibe and energy in the Indian side were always upbeat. Rohit, too believed, that the atmosphere in the side is such that all suggestions and tips are welcome. Also, he believed that it only helps gel the side together.

"The team is not built from a single player; it belongs to all the 15 members who are playing. So if any of the team members want to come and give any suggestion, it is for the good of the team," he added.

There is little doubt over Rohit's credentials with the bat and as a leader and now, there is a concerted effort from the seasoned campaigner to speak in unison ahead of the marquee tournament. Also, his form with the bat will be vital to how India performs at the World Cup and even Kohli spoke about how he relies on Dhoni and Rohit for their tips during crunch moments.

"At the end of the day, I want to be involved in strategy with the team management with Mahi bhai and Rohit (Sharma)," Kohli had told India Today in an earlier interview.