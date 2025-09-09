Cricket fans are in for a treat as the Asia Cup 2025 kicks off tonight. Anticipation is sky-high, with the biggest clash of the tournament, India versus Pakistan, set for September 14, 2025.

India's Asia Cup Squad



The Indian squad features Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (wicketkeeper), Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh, and Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper).

Needless to say, fans will miss the presence of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in this year's Asia Cup.

However, fans were concerned after a video of Indian skipper Rohit Sharma spotted entering Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai went viral. This development comes just weeks before India's crucial ODI series against Australia. In a video circulating online, Rohit was seen arriving at the hospital, where paparazzi requested him to pose for pictures. His manager quickly asked them to step aside, while Rohit, visibly irritated, declined to interact or pose.

Although Rohit did not disclose the reason for his late-night hospital visit, the timing has sparked worries about his fitness. Rohit's hospital visit has set the social media abuzz.

Why did Rohit Sharma visit the hospital?

Reports suggest the visit may have been precautionary, but given Rohit's packed schedule, his fitness remains a major talking point. His role is crucial not only as captain but also as a top-order batsman, especially with India gearing up for a tough Australian challenge.

About Rohit's journey

Earlier this year, Rohit Sharma retired from Test cricket, concluding a decorated red-ball career that spanned 67 matches, 4,301 runs at an average of 40.58, 12 centuries, and a highest score of 212. At 38, he shifted focus entirely to ODI cricket, having already stepped away from T20Is after the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Reflecting on his Test career in a recent interview, Rohit described the format as both challenging and draining, emphasising how discipline and preparation shaped his journey: "When you start young, you don't realise the importance of preparation. Over time, you understand that discipline and preparation are what the game demands."

Rohit's last appearance for India came during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, where he played a pivotal role in guiding the team to victory. Since then, he has stayed away from competitive cricket, focusing on fitness and recovery. Recently, he cleared his BCCI fitness test at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, signalling his readiness for an international comeback.

India's upcoming ODI series against Australia, starting October 19 at the Optus Stadium in Perth, is set to be more than just another bilateral contest; it will mark the much-awaited reunion of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, who will share the field together after several months.