And the wait is over. After the teaser and songs of Aryan Khan's directorial, the trailer of The Ba**ds of Bollywood was dropped on Monday. The trailer hints at the seven-episode series, which revolves around the controversial 'N' word, nepotism. Aryan has shown the bridge between the glamour world and reality, the never-ending insider–outsider debate, all filled with sharp one-liners and larger-than-life moments. Apart from grand sets, action, romance, and drama, Aryan Khan's series has a surprise.

Fans are in for a visual treat, as there are cameos by Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, among others.

The trailer opens with Aasmaan Singh (Lakshya), an ambitious newcomer with big dreams. With his loyal best friend Parvaiz (Raghav Juyal), manager Sanya (Anya Singh), and supportive family—his uncle Avtar (Manoj Pahwa), mother Neeta Singh (Mona Singh), and father Rajat Singh (Vijayant Kohli) by his side, Aasmaan, an outsider, steps into Bollywood.

Aasmaan soon finds himself in turmoil when he is cast opposite superstar Ajay Talvar's (Bobby Deol) daughter, Bollywood newcomer Karishma (Sahher Bambba). He is forced to comply with the demands of the director and the nasty producer Freddy Sodawallah (Manish Chaudhari).

Then comes Karan Johar, who adds punch to the Bollywood world with his love stories and insights into the glam world. There's even a reference where Aasmaan leaves a Dharma film, which doesn't sit well with KJo in the series.

Cut to Jaraj Saxena (Rajat Bedi), a yesteryear actor desperate to make a comeback in Hindi cinema. The trailer also features cameos by SS Rajamouli, Aamir Khan, Disha Patani, Ranveer Singh and rapper Badshah.

The trailer ends with Shah Rukh Khan, who is mistaken for Badshah by Manoj Pahwa's character. After being stopped by security outside Pahwa's vanity van, he bursts out with, "Teri Maa Ka..."

There's also Disha's paparazzi oops moment, where she handles a wardrobe malfunction like a pro.

Netizens were quick to flock to social media and share their two cents on the trailer. Many recalled the Karan Johar–Kartik Aaryan fiasco and linked it with Aasmaan (Lakshya) and Karan's feud in the series.

Meanwhile, SRK fans were beaming with joy at seeing Shah Rukh Khan do a cameo in his son's debut series.

Take a look.

A user wrote, " Loved Disha & SRK's appearances. An outsider leaving a Dharma production film and getting banned by KJO, hmm, where have we heard that one before.."

Another wrote, " The whole Kjo arc seems inspired to me while no one knows what really happened during dostana 2 fiasco but a version suggests kjo was giving more importance to janhvi, eventually kartik left and signed dhamaka with Screwvala without telling kjo and ofcourse he had affair with janhvi. now in the trailer we have bobby wanting his daughter's debut to be perfect and the hero signs film with Sodawallah without telling kjo . what's funny is dostana 2 was supposed to be lakshay's debut who was the 2nd lead. Very Aryan calling Aaryan promo.."

The third one wrote, "That Disha Patani moment was hilarious.."

All You Need to Know About the Dostana 2 rift

For the unversed, filmmaker Karan Johar and actor Kartik Aaryan had a fallout in 2021, following which Kartik was dropped from Dostana 2. Karan Johar's Dharma Productions had backed Dostana 2, which was initially set to star Kartik alongside Janhvi Kapoor. Around the same time, Kartik was rumoured to be dating Janhvi.

The project was first put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Later, the production team announced that the cast of the film would change, officially confirming Kartik's exit.

Meanwhile, Karan in 2024 roped in Kartik for Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri, which will star Ananya Panday opposite Kartik in the lead. The film is directed by Sameer Vidwans, who previously collaborated with Kartik in SatyaPrem Ki Katha.

The Ba***ds of Bollywood will premiere on Netflix on 18 September.